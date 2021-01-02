From democracy to a hybrid regime

We may have made socioeconomic strides, but our democratic institutions had slid from being weak to even weaker. Those in the opposition who today are observing 'Democracy Killing Day', did not try to consolidate democracy when they were in power. And those in power who are celebrating the 'Victory of Democracy,' did not tolerate any such 'victory' when they were in the opposition.

Awami League claims that the 30 December elections served to maintain the continuity of democracy and have given impetus to development. Democracy can never survive in a country where the government imagines that democracy, development or independence cannot survive unless they are in power.

In a discussion organised to celebrate 'Victory for Democracy Day', Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said, "No one can break BNP's record for vote rigging." That is quite a loaded statement. After all, our political parties and governments are hell bent on breaking each other's records. Unfortunately more than for good deeds, this is all too often about forced disappearances, extrajudicial killing and curbing rights of the citizens and freedom of the media.

Speaking at the same event, presidium member of Awami League Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "It doesn't become those who killed democracy to now speak about democracy." Even if we take his words to be true, what wrong did the people of the country do? Why could they not cast their votes? Elections are not just about Awami League and BNP. It is also about people's voting rights. Can the Awami League leaders swear in all honesty that the results declared by the election commission were a true reflection of the scene at the polling centres? If not, then they must take the responsibility. Similarly, BNP must take the responsibility of the 1979 and the 1996 (15 February) elections, and Jatiya Party for the elections of 1986 and 1988.

BNP observed 30 December as 'Democracy Killing Day.' At discussions and meetings held on the occasion, the leaders called for the parliament to be dissolved and for mid-term elections to be held. A few other parties made the same demand. BNP failed to organise a massive rally in Dhaka on 30 December. But in the districts, despite police obstruction, their presence indicated the BNP has not become detached from the people at all.