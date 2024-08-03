Students come under attack in Cumilla, seven hit by bullets, one referred to Dhaka

Seven people sustained bullet injuries when leaders and activists of Swechchhasebak League and Chattra League attacked the protest procession of the Students Against Discrimination in the Police Lines and Racecourse area of Cumilla city on Saturday.

At least 30 people were injured in the attack.

The students who sustained bullets are Arfan Mazumder, 16, Sourav, 25, Maruf, 16, Asif, 11, Mridul, 12, Sujon, 13, Sanny, 18.

One of the injured, Sourav was referred to Dhaka while the remaining injured underwent treatment at the Comilla Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Many of the injured returned home after receiving first aid.