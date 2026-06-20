10 institutions already named after state minister Shahe Alam’s family, another proposed

A proposal has been made to rename the 53-year-old Shibganj Pilot Girls’ High School in Shibganj upazila of Bogura as ‘Shibganj Mir Shahe Alam Pilot Girls’ High School’. The application was recently submitted to the Ministry of Education by the school’s managing committee. The ad hoc committee is headed by Shibganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ziaur Rahman.

Mir Shahe Alam, state minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, is the member of parliament for Bogura-2 (Shibganj) constituency.

His comments on the matter could not be obtained. However, his political press secretary, Atikur Rahman, said that on 1 June the state minister had sent a demi-official (DO) letter to the secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education requesting that no educational institutions be named after him.

In the letter, the state minister stated that since assuming office, various individuals had been submitting proposals to name educational institutions after him on their own initiative and for personal gain, something he considered undesirable and unwelcome. He said it was more appropriate to preserve the long-standing traditions, identity and distinctiveness of educational institutions.