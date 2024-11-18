RMG workers block road in Gazipur

Workers of another RMG factory in Panishail area of Gazipur city that was declared closed sine die in connection to the workers’ protest at the factory of Beximco Group, have started demonstration.

At the time, there were incidents of chasing and clashing between the workers and the local residents there. At least five people have been injured in the incident.

The agitated workers set a factory named ‘Amazon Knitwear’ on fire near Zirani Bazar area at the time.