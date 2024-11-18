Area turn into a battlefield
RMG workers block road in Gazipur
Workers of another RMG factory in Panishail area of Gazipur city that was declared closed sine die in connection to the workers’ protest at the factory of Beximco Group, have started demonstration.
At the time, there were incidents of chasing and clashing between the workers and the local residents there. At least five people have been injured in the incident.
The agitated workers set a factory named ‘Amazon Knitwear’ on fire near Zirani Bazar area at the time.
According to workers, local residents and police sources, Beximco workers started demonstration by blocking the highway at Chakrabarti area in Gazipur city from the morning today, Monday just like the last two days. Because of that at least 20 factories in the surrounding area were declared shut.
Apart from that, another factory named Doreen Fashion Limited in Panishail area was announced closed sine die by the authorities on 1 November. While the factory was reopened on Sunday, it closed early in the afternoon.
When workers of Doreen Fashion Limited came to work in the morning today, Monday, they found that a notice has been put on declaring their factory closed sine die. After seeing that notice, workers started demonstration with the demand of reopening the factory.
At one point, they started a blockade by gathering on the Chandra-Nabinagar highway at Zirani area. At the same time, workers from the Beximco factory were also demonstrating by blocking the same highway at a different spot.
Around 11:30 am in the morning, there was an argument between the workers of Doreen Fashion and Beximco. Later, there were incidents of chase and clash among them. At least five people have been injured from the clashes. The injured workers were taken to the local clinic for treatment.
The workers then moved to Panishail and Kaltashuti areas and started beating the local residents there. Locals being infuriated at this chased the workers away. A tripartite chase continued for some time there.
Some workers from Doreen and Beximco factories set another factory named ‘Amazon Knitwear’ in East Kaltasuti area on fire during the time.
Hearing the news, members from industrial police and local police stations along with army personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.
Deputy director of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Gazipur, Abdullah Al Arefin said that after hearing the news, two fire service units from Kashimpur were sent to the spot to douse the fire with the help of Army personnel.
Sub-inspector (SI) at Kashimpur police station, Md Hanif said that the fire at Amazon Knitwear was still burning even after an hour of the fire being started as the fire service units could not start their activities yet.