Titumir College students block road, rail line at Mohakhali

With the demand of turning Government Titumir College into a university, students have blocked the road and rail line at Mohakhali area in the capital.

About 1,500 to 2,000 students brought out a procession from Titumir College campus around 11:15 am in the morning today, Monday. They paraded through Amtali area and then gathered at Mohakhali rail crossing area around 11:30 am.