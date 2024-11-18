City

Titumir College students block road, rail line at Mohakhali

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Inter city train, Upakul Express travelling from Noakhali to Dhaka, was leaving bypassing the blockade around 11:45 am on 18 november 2024. Failing to stop the train students started pelting stones at it. At one point the train slowed down and left the spot.Sazid Hossain

With the demand of turning Government Titumir College into a university, students have blocked the road and rail line at Mohakhali area in the capital.

About 1,500 to 2,000 students brought out a procession from Titumir College campus around 11:15 am in the morning today, Monday. They paraded through Amtali area and then gathered at Mohakhali rail crossing area around 11:30 am.

Prothom Alo correspondent present at the scene reported around 12:15pm that the students have announced that they will not lift the blockade until a representative of the education ministry arrives.

They demand that the representatives of the ministry have to come to Mohakhali indeed. Police personnel have been deployed at the spot along with water cannons and APCs.

Students of Government Titumir College have staged demonstrations by blocking the road several times in the last few months with the demand of turning Titumir College into a university and the demand of forming Titumir University Commission.

While intercity train Upakul Express, travelling from Noakhali to Dhaka was passing Mohakhali rail crossing during the blockade today, students tried to stop it.  

When the train kept running at a slow pace instead of coming to a stop, the demonstrating students threw brickbats at it. Some windows of the train have been shattered from this. The train left the scene afterwards.

