Flood situation improves in Sylhet as water levels recede in major rivers

The overall flood situation has improved in Sylhet as water started receding in different areas after eight days, reports UNB.

However, local people have to wait five more days to get back to the previous condition and have to remain marooned during this period.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Water Development Board said it has already taken an initiative to stop such flood in the future in the divisional city.

SM Shahidul Islam, additional chief engineer of Water Development Board, Sylhet, said, “The flood water is decreasing. There is no possibility of worsening the situation in Sylhet. But the flood-hit people will have to remain marooned for five more days. We are repairing the damaged dams.”