Flood situation worsens in Sylhet; low-lying areas in city inundated

Joynal Abedin, a resident of Charapar in the city, said, "It is true that rain and onrush water are responsible for this flood situation. But the poor navigability of the Surma River, the city's clogged drains, sewerage line clogged with garbage and the lack of proper supervision of the authorities concerned are all responsible for this misery.”
Senior Lawyer and Journalist of Sylhet Taj Uddin said the rainwater in the city used to drain out through various canals through Shahparan area. But the path of drainage got clogged due to different developmental works. “Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) did not take any measure in this regard.”
In order to solve water logging problem,, Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) started the work of repairing about 1100 kms of drains in the metropolitan area in 2012.
According to SCC, 75 per cent of the work of this project involving Tk 300 crore has been completed.
However, even though the drains were repaired after more than nine years, the city dwellers are not getting the benefits, the situation is the same as before, said some city dwellers.
SCC chief engineer Nur Azizur Rahman said, "When it rains a lot, it takes time for the water to pass through the clogged drains and those will be widened.”
Meanwhile, water levels in the two rivers of Sylhet- Surma and Kushiara- continued to rise on Tuesday.
According to Sylhet Water Development Board, The Surma river at Kanaighat point was flowing 1.43 metres above the danger level at 9 am on Tuesday.
At Sylhet point, Surma is flowing 29 cm above the danger level.The Kushiara River is flowing 45 cm above the danger level at Sheola Point.
Flood water inundated different areas in Sylhet Sadar, Gowainghat, Kanaighat, Companiganj, Zakiganj and Jaintapur upazilas.
Sylhet deputy commissioner Md Mujibur Rahman said food aid is being distributed among the flood victims and shelters have been opened in different upazilas.