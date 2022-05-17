Flood situation worsens in Sylhet; low-lying areas in city inundated

Low-lying areas in Sylhet city have been inundated as flood situation worsened in the district due to heavy rains and onrush of water from the upstream, reports UNB.

Floodwater started to enter dwelling houses, shops and other establishments as Surma River is flowing above its danger level, inundating the suburbs of Sylhet city, Sobhanighat, Kalighat, Chandnighat, Chararapar, Sheikhghat, Taltala, Kalapara, Majumdarpara, Machimpur.

People spent sleepless nights in different parts of the city on Monday as they had to shift their important belongings to safer places.

Shelter centers have been opened at Kishori Mohan and Machimpur schools in the city for the flood victims, said Nur Azizur Rahman, chief executive officer of Sylhet City Corporation.