Flood water rising fast in Sylhet, army to be deployed to rescue marooned people

At least 600 villages of Companiganj, Gowainghat, Sylhet sadar, Jaintiapur, Kanaighat and South Surma upazilas have been inundated, according local people, administration and people’s representatives. At least one million (10 lakh) people are stranded due to the flood. Infestation of snakes, leech and other insects have increased in the areas. People are not being able to move outside even for their basic needs as they do not have any boat for movement.
In this situation, authorities have decided to deploy army to rescue the affected people of Companiganj and Gowainghat upazilas, said Sylhet deputy commissioner Mozibor Rahman to Prothom Alo on Friday morning.
Local people and administration officials said the water level rose to neck-deep from knee-deep by Thursday night. People took shelter at the roofs of their houses on Friday morning. But their situation has worsened due to continuous rain. They cannot even move to shelter centres as they do not have boats.
The water was flowing above the danger level at two points of Surma river and at one point of Kushiara river at 6:00am Friday, said sources from Bangladesh Water Development Board, Sylhet.
The BWDB sources also said the water was flowing above the danger level at one point of Sari river while the water level of other rivers was also rising.
The stranded people said they have been suffering from shortage of food and drinking water. Many alleged they were not getting any relief. This has led to a huge humanitarian crisis in the upazilas. The crisis is rising along with the water level.
Several people’s representatives said the water was overflowing the Sylhet-Sunamganj road at a heavy speed. That’s why a very few number of vehicles were operative on the road. On the other hand, road communication through Sylhet-Companiganj-Bholaganj road has snapped as it has gone completely under water. The road communication of Gowainghat upazila with the district town was also snapped due to the flood.
In Sylhet city, Taltala, Jamtala, Mirzazangal, Kalighat, Masimpur, Mendibagh, Upashahar, Teroratan, Jatarpur, Sobahanighat, Chalibandar and Ghasitula areas were inundated. Water has entered the houses and shops. Garbage were seen floating with the flood water. It has been spreading stench.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, deputy commissioner Mozibor Rahman said the administration have been working sincerely to face the flood situation. The people whose houses have been inundated are being asked to come to the shelter centres or shift to a safer place.
He further said relief was being distributed so that there could be no shortage of food. Army will also begin their rescue operation soon.