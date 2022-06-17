Flood water rising fast in Sylhet, army to be deployed to rescue marooned people

The water was flowing above the danger level at two points of Surma river and at one point of Kushiara river at 6:00am Friday, said sources from Bangladesh Water Development Board, Sylhet.

The BWDB sources also said the water was flowing above the danger level at one point of Sari river while the water level of other rivers was also rising.

The stranded people said they have been suffering from shortage of food and drinking water. Many alleged they were not getting any relief. This has led to a huge humanitarian crisis in the upazilas. The crisis is rising along with the water level.

Several people’s representatives said the water was overflowing the Sylhet-Sunamganj road at a heavy speed. That’s why a very few number of vehicles were operative on the road. On the other hand, road communication through Sylhet-Companiganj-Bholaganj road has snapped as it has gone completely under water. The road communication of Gowainghat upazila with the district town was also snapped due to the flood.