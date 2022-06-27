Floods devastate Char Rajibpur

Floods broke out in Char Rajibpur around two weeks ago. However, the situation worsened around a week ago. Monowara Begum was forced to leave her house after the water rose waist high. She took shelter in the house of one of her neighbours, which was comparatively higher than her house.

Monowara said, “I took shelter at my neighbour’s house after the waves became stronger. I am now living there.”

Monowara lives in the Shankar Madhabpur village in Kodalkati union of Kurigram. Monowara returned to her home last afternoon. Although the water had receded, the yard was muddy.