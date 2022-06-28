Floodwater sweeps away 30 years’ collection of books

“Several writers and researchers have been benefited by him in various ways. Many haven’t returned books after borrowing it (from Kagji). Many of the books have been lost. But he was never bothered about that. But, this year’s devastating floods have swept away his collection of life, which can never be recovered. The water rose head-level in his room and nothing could be saved. Even if the loss of other books in his collection is endurable, the loss of rare books and magazines is irreparable. The computer he used for writing was also submerged,” Kollol added.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “The damage to poet Iqbal Kagji’s collection is irreparable. He is mentally broken. The loss of books is haunting him the most than the other losses due to the floods.”

* The report, originally published in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten by Ashish Basu