Local News

Karatoya boat capsize

Missing minor’s body recovered after 47 days

Confirmed death toll rises to 71. Officially one more persons is missing

Prothom Alo English Desk
The death toll from the boat capsized in the Karatoya river in Boda upazila of Panchagarh rose to 71. The picture was taken from Awliaghat of Boda in Panchagarh on 27 September 2022File photo

The body of a minor, who went missing after an overcrowded boat capsized in the Karatoya river in Boda upazila of Panchagarh in September, was recovered from the river after 47 days of the incident in Aulia Ghat area on Friday.

Deceased Joya Rani, 4, is a daughter of a certain Dhirendranath of Ghatiarpara area of Panchagarh, reports news agency UNB.

So far, 71 bodies have been recovered in this tragic incident while one is still missing, said Sujoy Kumar Roy, officer-in-charge of Boda police station.

Police said a group of workers was picking up stones near Aulia Ghat on Friday noon. At one point, they smelled a strong stench from the stone pit. While removing the sand, Joya’s partially decayed body was found.

The relatives of the missing people rushed upon getting the information and identified her as Joya by looking at the clothes, added the OC.

Later, the body was handed over to her family in the presence of local public representatives.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the body of Bhupendranath Roy alias Paniya was recovered from the same area.

On, 25 September, an engine boat carrying mostly Hindu devotees, heading towards Badheshwari Temple on the occasion of Mahalaya, sank near Aulia Ghat in Mareya union of Boda upazila in Panchagarh.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment