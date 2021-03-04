Freedom fighter’s family ‘held hostage’ in Lalmonirhat

The family of a martyred freedom fighter in a remote village in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district has been virtually held hostage in their house for the past 40 days allegedly by some “influential” people over a land dispute, reports news agency UNB.
Though Nayek Mojibur Rahman is no more, his three sons and their families live in the house on a 30 decimal land in Char Thangjhara village. They claimed their repeated complaints to the local police station have only fallen on deaf ears.
During a recent visit to the village, news agency UNB’s reporter also found that the “influential” people illegally fell trees and erected bamboo fences around the boundary of Nayek Mojibur’s house to restrict the movement of his family members.
Local residents said that a person named Shahidul Islam and his men were behind the act.
Mizanur, one of the martyred freedom fighter’s sons, said, “We have been living in the house since 1966. But a month and a half back, Shahidul’s men suddenly came and placed logs and erected bamboo fences around our house. We are living in fear.”
Mizanur’s wife Shirina Begum alleged that Shahidul had illegally cut as many as 13 trees on their land and even stole fish from their pond.
On 23 January, Mizanur filed a police complaint against eight people. “Local police have not yet taken any action in the matter. We now seek justice from the prime minister and local MP Motahar Hossain. Please help us.”
On the other hand, Shahidul Islam, son of Abdul Quader of the village, claimed he’s the legal owner of the house, as per the land records of 1962. “We’ve also filed a complaint at the local police station. Anyways, the issue can be resolved after a meeting.”
“We recently visited the spot, and a meeting has been scheduled between the two groups in our presence. But action will be taken against those involved in illegal felling of trees,” said Hatibandha police station officer-in-charge Ershadul Islam.