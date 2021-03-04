Freedom fighter’s family ‘held hostage’ in Lalmonirhat

The family of a martyred freedom fighter in a remote village in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district has been virtually held hostage in their house for the past 40 days allegedly by some “influential” people over a land dispute, reports news agency UNB.

Though Nayek Mojibur Rahman is no more, his three sons and their families live in the house on a 30 decimal land in Char Thangjhara village. They claimed their repeated complaints to the local police station have only fallen on deaf ears.

During a recent visit to the village, news agency UNB’s reporter also found that the “influential” people illegally fell trees and erected bamboo fences around the boundary of Nayek Mojibur’s house to restrict the movement of his family members.