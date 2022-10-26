Two-day bus strike ahead of BNP's Barishal rally

The bus owners have called a two-day strike on 4 and 5 November in Barishal, to press home their demand to stop illegal operation of three-wheelers and rented motorcycles on the highways.

The Barishal district bus owners group announced the strike at a time when the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is scheduled to hold its fourth divisional rally there on 5 November.

The BNP leaders alleged that the tactic has been adopted to thwart the gathering in the divisional rally. Earlier, a similar bus strike was called before the BNP rally in Khulna while many obstacles including the suspension of bus service all of a sudden were created to foil the BNP rally in Mymensingh.