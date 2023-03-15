DBBL agent disappears with Tk 200m from clients in Kishoreganj

The officer-in-charge of Hosenpur police station, Md Asaduzzaman, told Prothom Alo that several clients had already filed complaints with the police station. Police are trying to trace Alamgir and his accomplices. As their cell phones are switched off, their whereabouts remain unknown as of now.
According to the affected clients and the locals, Alamgir, a resident of Huliyakandi village of the upazila, opened a DBBL agent banking service at board bazar area ten years back with a partner namely Manik Mia from Bir Katiyari village.
Riton Mia of Huliyakandi village was made manager of the branch. Alamgir gained the trust of village people through polite behaviour. He announced to give interest Tk 1000 per month against Tk 100,000 deposit to the DPS. Due to the high profit, people started saving their money to the DPS. And Alamgir would issue cheque to all who deposited money to him.
Rozina Akhter, wife of expat Ratan Mia, a resident of Char Hazipur village, deposited Tk 2.7 million to this branch while the savings of Abdul Motaleb and Abul Kashem of Huliyakandi village were 1.5 million and 1.4 million respectively. They rushed to the branch but found the office closed. Then they made phone calls to them but found the phone switched off too.
The affected clients claimed agent Alamgir and his accomplices disappeared with Tk 200 million collected from 400 clients from nearby areas, including Hosenpur.
When asked, DBBL manager at Kishoreganj branch, Sarkar Abu Mohammad Kaikobad said, "The headquarters takes all responsibility if anyone is deceived after making transactions at the branch of agent banking. There is no way to be deceived [in banking transactions]. But the thing that happened in Hosenpur agent banking was: they (clients) made personal transactions with Alamgir. The bank authorities won’t take this responsibility."
DBBL agent banking regional manager Rokon Uddin said, "Agent Alamgir collected money from the clients using his personal documents. The clients deposited their money to the DPS account. Approval of agent banking is required to withdraw money from the bank. As Alamgir disappeared along with his associates, people are roaming with cheques but unable to withdraw money."
The authorities have been informed of the issue. The further step would be taken as per the instruction given by the authorities, he added.