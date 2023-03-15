DBBL agent disappears with Tk 200m from clients in Kishoreganj

The officer-in-charge of Hosenpur police station, Md Asaduzzaman, told Prothom Alo that several clients had already filed complaints with the police station. Police are trying to trace Alamgir and his accomplices. As their cell phones are switched off, their whereabouts remain unknown as of now.

According to the affected clients and the locals, Alamgir, a resident of Huliyakandi village of the upazila, opened a DBBL agent banking service at board bazar area ten years back with a partner namely Manik Mia from Bir Katiyari village.

Riton Mia of Huliyakandi village was made manager of the branch. Alamgir gained the trust of village people through polite behaviour. He announced to give interest Tk 1000 per month against Tk 100,000 deposit to the DPS. Due to the high profit, people started saving their money to the DPS. And Alamgir would issue cheque to all who deposited money to him.