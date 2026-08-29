Nagorik Committee raises 19 questions over police investigation, lawyers refuse to represent accused

Questions have been raised over the police investigation and statements following the killing of four members of a family in Rangpur, including retired teacher Ganapati Chakraborty.

The Rangpur City Nagorik Committee has raised 19 questions and demanded a judicial inquiry.

Meanwhile, citing the brutality of the killings, the Rangpur Bar Association has decided not to represent the accused arrested in the case.

The Nagorik Committee held a press conference at a community centre at the Jahaj Company area of Rangpur city at around 12:00 pm today, Saturday.

At the press conference, committee member-secretary Palash Kanti Nag raised 19 questions about the police investigation in a written statement.