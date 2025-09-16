Clashes in Bhanga: DC writes to EC, DIG vows to ‘detain fascists’

Protests and unrest have been continuing in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur-4 constituency over the inclusion of Algi and Hamirdi unions within the neighbouring Faridpur-2 seat.

Against this backdrop, the Faridpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) has written to the election commission (EC) secretariat, terming the agitation a “people’s movement” and urging a reconsideration of the decision.

Meanwhile, government offices, police stations and the Highway Police outpost in Bhanga have come under attack from demonstrators.