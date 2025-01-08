BGB reclaims around 5km-stretch of Kodalia river, BSF denies 

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has claimed to have regained control over around 5-kilometer stretch of the Kodalia River along the Jhenaidah border, ending the illegal dominance of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India.

According to the BGB, the Bangladeshi nationals had long been denied entry to the river’s particular stretch in Maheshpur upazila of Jhenaidah as it was occupied by the BSF. Even the fishermen were barred by the BSF men from netting fish in the river.

In a press release on Monday, the 58 BGB battalion assured that any Bangladeshi nationals can now freely use the 5-kilometer stretch of the river. However, Indian news outlets reported that the BSF denied the BGB claim, terming it baseless.