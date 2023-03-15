Police ready to carry out duty as per EC order in next polls: IGP

Police as a century-old force has long been carrying out its duty successfully, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said adding, militancy and terrorism had aroused in the country, but police in association with the people have improved law and order situation because of the government’s zero tolerance to militancy.
Police forces are still working with such professionalism, he said
Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun further said, “We want the continuation of this law and order situation improvement and police are ready to take any challenge for it.”
Replying a query on police’s attack on journalists in the Supreme Court area, the police chief said, “I have not been informed about it yet.”
Replying to another query on why journalists become the target of police at various places of the country, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said, “I think journalists are the complement of police in performing their duties. We work together. If allegation comes up, legal action will be taken after investigating each incident.”