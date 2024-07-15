Quota reform protesters attacked by BCL at JU

A protest of Jahangirnagar University students allegedly came under attack by Bangladesh Chhatra League men last night. The protesters allege that BCL leaders and activists of Bishwakabi Rabindranath Thakor residential hall carried out the attack at around 2:45 am last night.

Earlier at around 9:00am, students from different halls started chanting slogans including ‘tumi k ami k, Rajakar Rajakar’, ‘Chaite gelam odhikar, hoye gelam rajakar’. They started gathering at the Bottola area on the campus at around 11:30pm. At that time, an allegation surfaced that BCL leaders and activists blocked two protestors in the Rabindranath Tagore hall. The protesters took position in front of the hall to free them around 12:30am.