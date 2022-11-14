X-ray machines at most Feni govt hospitals unused for years

X-ray machines at different government hospitals in Feni are lying unused for years due to a shortage of skilled manpower.

Among the hospitals and health centres in Feni, only Feni General Hospital and Chhagalnaiya Upazila Health Complex have functioning X-ray machines. Machines worth millions of taka have even not been unboxed in the district’s Sonagazi, Fulgazi, Parshuram and Daganbhuiyan upazila health complexes.