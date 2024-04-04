All banking activities closed in 3 Bandarban upazilas

The decision has been made considering overall security issues, he said.

Sonali Bank sources said that the depositors of different banks can withdraw money from the respective banks’ branches at the district sadar town.

Earlier, a gang of armed people attacked the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma upazila to loot money from its vault around 8:15 pm Tuesday. But they kidnapped the branch’s manager Nizam Uddin as they failed to loot the money.