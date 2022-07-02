Highest toll of Tk 31m collected Friday

The authorities have collected the highest amount of toll – Tk 31.6 million – from vehicles crossing the Padma Bridge on Friday. A total of 26,398 vehicles crossed the bridge on the day.

Meanwhile, toll collection began on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman expressways at the two ends of the Padma Bridge on Friday. An amount of Tk 6.9 million was collected from 41,714 vehicles on the first day of toll collection on the highways.