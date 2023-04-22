Clash over Eid jamaat timing in Kishoreganj leaves 1 dead

A 45-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a clash between two groups over the timing of Eid-ul-Fitr jamaat in Kishoreganj's Hossainpur, reports UNB.

More than 50 people were injured in the incident. The incident happened at Bir Katihari village of Jinari union of the upazila at around 7:30 am. The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam of the same village.