Clash over Eid jamaat timing in Kishoreganj leaves 1 dead

A 45-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a clash between two groups over the timing of Eid-ul-Fitr jamaat in Kishoreganj's Hossainpur, reports UNB.
More than 50 people were injured in the incident. The incident happened at Bir Katihari village of Jinari union of the upazila at around 7:30 am. The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam of the same village.
According to local sources, two groups were formed in Bir Katihari village over the selection of UP members in the last Union Parishad election.
Although there was one mosque in the area, another group built another mosque. Since there is one space for Eid jamaat, both groups have to offer prayers there.
Earlier on Friday, the people of those two groups decided to offer Eid prayers separately in the two jamaats — at 8 am and 9 am. But at 7:30 am today, there was an argument between the two sides, which later turned into a clash.
Nazrul Islam sustained serious injuries in the clash and was taken to Hossainpur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.
Hossainpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Asaduzzaman Titu confirmed the incident.