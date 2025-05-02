2 children killed in landslide while playing

Two children were killed and three others injured in a landslide while playing football near a hill in Anwara upazila of Chattogram on Thursday morning.

Locals said there was no rain in the area during the incident, blaming the rampant hill-cutting by influential people for the casualties.

The deceased were identified as Rohan, 12, son of Md Abdur Rahim and Misbah, 13, son of Imran Hossain, both residents of Bairag union of the upazila.

Two of the injured are Siam, 11, son of Mostak Mia, and Sifat, 10, son of Abul Kashem.

The landslide occurred at the foot of the KEPZ hill in Bairag Union of the upazila.

Locals said a group of children was playing football in an open field near the hill when a chunk of it suddenly collapsed, burying several of them under the debris.