Woman's death in RAB custody: Findings in the autopsy report

After Jesmin’s death, a medical board of three members conducted the autopsy at Rajshahi Medical College morgue on 25 March. The board was headed by Kafil Uddin, head of the forensic department at Rajshahi Medical College.

Kafil Uddin said Sultana Jesmin had died from shock. The shock was triggered by brain hemorrhage. And the hemorrhage was caused from bursting of two weak spots in the blood vessels of brain.

This could occur from mental stress. This stress could’ve been caused by high blood pressure. This could happen from many other reasons, he continued.