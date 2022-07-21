Hanging body of KMP ADC, bullet-hit body of constable found in Magura

Fazlul Haque said Laboni was on leave. “It cannot be said right now whether it is suicide or not.”
Meanwhile, Mahmudul Hasan’s body was recovered from the roof of Magura Police Lines Barrack in the morning.
He shot himself in the head with a firearm issued in his name around 7:30 am, said Magura Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamrul Hasan.
Hailing from Kushtia, Mahmudul was posted in Magura one and a half months ago, said ASP Kamrul Hasan. He was appointed as the body-guard of Laboni Akhter previously.
The bodies were sent to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.
Police have been looking into whether this two deaths have any links, police said.