Hanging body of KMP ADC, bullet-hit body of constable found in Magura

Police on Thursday recovered the bodies of an additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Khulna Metropolitan Police and a constable from separate places in Magura.

The deceased were identified as additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of KMP Laboni Akhter, 30, and Constable Mahmudul Hasan, 23.

KMP’s Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) SM Fazlul Haque said Laboni Akhter was found hanging from the ceiling with a scarf at her grandparent’s house in Sarangodia village in Sreepur upazila in the morning.