Former President Abdul Hamid’s home attacked, vandalised in Mithamoin

As the procession moved from Mithamoin Bazar towards Kamalpur village, a group of 20 to 30 people entered the former president’s home and carried out the attack.

They broke the door, entered the house, and vandalised windows, chairs, furniture along with various other items. No relatives of Abdul Hamid or any other occupants were present in the house at that time.

An witness named Kamrul Islam said that leaders and activists of the Mithamoin Upazila BNP unit had brought out a celebratory procession. It began around 10:30 pm from the Mithamoin Bazar area, with over 100 participants. The procession was led by several people, including Mithamoin Upazila BNP member Alamgir Shikder.