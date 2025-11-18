Former President Abdul Hamid’s home attacked, vandalised in Mithamoin
The home of former President Abdul Hamid in Mithamoin upazila of Kishoreganj has been attacked and vandalised. The incident took place around 11:00 pm yesterday, Monday.
According to local sources, after the announcement of the death sentences of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the case concerning crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising, the upazila BNP organised a celebratory procession.
As the procession moved from Mithamoin Bazar towards Kamalpur village, a group of 20 to 30 people entered the former president’s home and carried out the attack.
They broke the door, entered the house, and vandalised windows, chairs, furniture along with various other items. No relatives of Abdul Hamid or any other occupants were present in the house at that time.
An witness named Kamrul Islam said that leaders and activists of the Mithamoin Upazila BNP unit had brought out a celebratory procession. It began around 10:30 pm from the Mithamoin Bazar area, with over 100 participants. The procession was led by several people, including Mithamoin Upazila BNP member Alamgir Shikder.
After circling the Mithamoin Bazar, the procession moved towards the former president’s home in Kamalpur village near the upazila headquarters.
At that point, a group of 20 to 30 people broke away from the procession, smashed the main gate, entered the house, and carried out the attack. They vandalised furniture, windows, doors, cupboards, and various external structures.
Attempts were made to contact Jahidul Islam, president of Mithamoin Upazila BNP in this regard, but his mobile phone was found switched off.
Mithamoin police station officer-in-charge (OC) Alamgir Kabir confirmed the incident, stating that the house of the former president was suddenly attacked around 11:00 pm.
Several household items, including furniture, doors, windows, and some framed photographs, were vandalised in the attack. However, no one was injured.
Upon receiving the news, police and army personnel visited the scene. Security forces have been deployed around the house. The situation is under control now. No one has been detained in connection with the incident yet. Legal action will be taken following an investigation, added OC Alamgir Kabir.