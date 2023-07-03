Heavy rains likely to cause short-term flood in Sylhet, Sunamganj

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northeastern districts and Sunamganj and adjoining upstream region of the country in the next 48 hours since 9:00 am on Sunday may cause short-term flood situation in the adjoining low-lying areas, reports news agencies BSS and UNB.
A bulletin of Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of the Bangladesh Water Development Board said all the major rivers in the northeastern region of the country are in rising trend.
According to the weather forecasting agencies, there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region of the country in the next 48 hours.
As a result, in this period, some rivers of this region (Surma, Old-Surma, Sarigowain, Khowai, Jadukata, Someswari, Bhogai-Kangsha) may rise rapidly and cause short-term flood situation in the adjoining low-lying areas.
Due to the chance of heavy rainfall in the adjoining upstream, Teesta, Dharala and Dudhkumar rivers in the northern region may rise rapidly at times in the next 48 hours. Teesta river may cross danger level at Dalia point in the next 24 hours.
The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Padma rivers are in steady state, while the Ganges River is in rising trend, which may continue in next 48 hours.
In Sylhet, it has been raining continuously for the last few days, including 130 mm rainfall recorded in three hours from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday. The rain is expected to continue for at least five more days, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
The water level of the rivers is increasing due to rain. There is a risk of flooding. However, so far the water of the river has not crossed the danger level anywhere in Sylhet.
Like the previous two days, there has been heavy rain in Sylhet since Sunday morning. As the day progressed, the rain increased.
Heavy rains led to waterlogging in different parts of Sylhet. Water even entered Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, but health services were not disrupted, authorities said. However, patients are suffering while commuting.
On Sunday afternoon, knee-deep water accumulated in every room on the ground floor of the college building. However, after the rain stopped in the afternoon, the water receded.
Shah Mohammad Sajib Hossain, assistant meteorologist at BMD’s Sylhet office said sylhet received 111 mm rainfall from 6:00 am on Saturday to 6:00 am on Sunday. On Sunday, 122 mm of rain was recorded from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm and 130 mm from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
He further said there is a possibility of rain in Sylhet for the next five days.
Nur Azizur Rahman, chief engineer of Sylhet City Corporation, said, “Sylhet received more than 100 mm of rain in just three hours today (Sunday). It takes a while for this amount of rainwater to recede. So there has been waterlogging in some areas for a short time. However, after the rain stopped, the water receded.”