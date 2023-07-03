Heavy rains likely to cause short-term flood in Sylhet, Sunamganj

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northeastern districts and Sunamganj and adjoining upstream region of the country in the next 48 hours since 9:00 am on Sunday may cause short-term flood situation in the adjoining low-lying areas, reports news agencies BSS and UNB.

A bulletin of Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of the Bangladesh Water Development Board said all the major rivers in the northeastern region of the country are in rising trend.