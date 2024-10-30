Protest at midnight after Chhatra Shibir comes out on JU campus

Addressing the rally, Faiza Mehzabin, a student of Urban and Regional Planning department, said, “Jamaat-Shibir is the collaborators of the genocide in 1971. The hands of Jamaat-Shibir are blooded with the genocide of 1971 like the hands of Sheikh Hasina are blooded with the killings of the 2024 student-people mass uprising. They cannot deny the responsibility of this genocide. Chhatra Shibir as a terrorist organisation unleashed a reign of terror in the 1980s. Like in the past Chhatra Shibir tried to suppress and resist the general progressive-minded people on the campus, they dared rehabilitate again now.”

Saying that Chhatra Shibir has no rights to do politics in independent Bangladesh, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front’s JU unit organiser Shohagi Samia said, “We want to clarify that we hold responsible the organisations that went against the spirit of the 1971 liberation war more than the individuals who would do so. Today, you have come to do politics upholding that ideology in 2024; the organisations that never want independence and Bangladesh have no right to do politics in Bangladesh. The constitution states secularism. So, a student organisation in no way can do politics with religion in a secular state.”