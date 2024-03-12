Fire hydrants worth Tk 41m remain unused

The Chattogram Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) installed a total of 174 fire hydrants at different places of the city in six years from 2016 to 2022 at a cost of Tk 41 million as a source of water to douse fire. However, none of these have ever been used by the Fire Service And Civil Defence.

This issue came to the fore after a number of fire incidents in Chattogram following the Bailey Road fire in Dhaka.

The two government agencies are giving different statements regarding using these hydrants. The fire service has cited the low water pressure of the hydrants for not using these. They say at four to five bars (the unit to count water pressure) of water pressure needed to use these hydrants. The water pressure of these hydrants is only one bar, which can raise water up to 10 metres at most. Besides, these hydrants don’t have any hose pipes. The hydrants don’t have the adapter to attach hose pipes either.