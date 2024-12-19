Robbers attack Rupali Bank in Keraniganj
A group of robbers attacked a Rupali Bank branch in the Chunkutia area of South Keraniganj in Dhaka around 2:00 pm on Thursday.
Until the filing of this report around 4:30 pm, a total of eight officials, including branch manager Shekhar Mandal, were held hostage inside the bank.
Members of the Bangladesh Army, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police arrived at the spot immediately and took positions around the bank, with the robbers staying inside.
Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge of South Keraniganj police station, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying that two to three robbers were inside the bank.
While visiting the spot, the vicinity was seen packed with onlookers, with vehicular movement suspended on the adjacent roads. Announcements were being made via megaphone from a nearby mosque, urging the robbers to surrender.
However, the robbers are yet to make any demands or respond to the call for surrender.
According to police and local sources, people began gathering in the area around 2:00 pm when the information of robbery spread around. They, at one point, surrounded the building and locked its main gate.
Members of the police and the RAB went to the spot immediately, while the army men reached by 4:00 pm. Ahamad Muyeed, superintendent of Dhaka district police, and other senior officials were present there.