Female RMG worker dies in clash with police

According to police, locals and workers sources, RMG workers started demonstrating in various area of Gazipur city including Konabari, and Jaroon areas after 9:00 am to press home their demand.

Konabari police station OC AKM Ashraf Uddin said workers blocked the regional roads, set fire on the streets and attempted vandalism. Later police fired teargas canisters and flash bangs in a bid to control the situation, he added.

Protesting workers also retaliated with hurling brick chips at police. Later, police brought the situation under control.

According to police, at least 10 people sustained injuries during the clashes

The injured were admitted to local clinics and Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur.

Force from industry police, local police stations and Border Guard Bangladesh remained deployed to keep the situation normal.