DU girl student 'abducted' in Sajek

A girl student of Dhaka University has been reportedly abducted on the way to Ruilui valley of Sajek at Baghaichhara upazila in Rangamati.

The student, a resident of Khagrachhari sadar area, was abducted from Shijokchhara area on Baghaihat-Sajek road on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and local sources said 24 Dhaka University students in jeeps set out at 10:30am for Sajek from Baghaihat. That student with her classmates was in a jeep.