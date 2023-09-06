DU girl student 'abducted' in Sajek

A girl student of Dhaka University has been reportedly abducted on the way to Ruilui valley of Sajek at Baghaichhara upazila in Rangamati.
The student, a resident of Khagrachhari sadar area, was abducted from Shijokchhara area on Baghaihat-Sajek road on Wednesday afternoon.
Police and local sources said 24 Dhaka University students in jeeps set out at 10:30am for Sajek from Baghaihat. That student with her classmates was in a jeep.
A group of miscreants with arms intercepted their jeep while crossing Shijokchhara area at 12:45pm. The miscreants abducted the student at gunpoint.
As soon as the law enforcers received the news, they launched an operation in the area.
Rangamati superintendent of police Meer Abu Touhid said, ‘The operation is going on to rescue the student. We hope we will be able to rescue her soon."