People block road in Habiganj protesting excessive load shedding

People in Habiganj held a human chain and blocked the road in front of deputy commissioner’s office protesting excessive load shedding in the district.

The protest was held under a banner of ‘Amra Habiganjbashi’ at the main street of the district at 1:00pm on Thursday. Students of different educational institutes and people from all walks of life took part in the rally, halting traffic movement for over half an hour.

Later, officials of the power division and police assured the protesters of taking measures and urged them to suspend the programme.