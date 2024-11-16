Dr Yunus envisions Bangladesh of justice, human rights, freedom of speech

The chief adviser said economic disparity, social injustice, and growing threats of climate change – all are big challenges on the pathway. Still, Bangladesh has repeatedly demonstrated ways of combating adverse situations.

Regarding the July mass uprising, he said it was a revolution of students and masses that toppled a fascist regime after 16 years of rule. For this, a total of 1,500 students, workers, and general protesters had to sacrifice their lives, while nearly 20,000 people suffered injuries.

“Through this international conference, let us pay our deepest respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, those who have lost their organs, vision, physical abilities for good, and those who are still fighting for their lives," he said.