Interns call strike at Rangpur Medical College Hospital

Intern physicians at Rangpur Medical College Hospital call strike on Friday morning causing suffering to patients.

The interns go on strike following a physician’s scuffle with a fourth class employee of the hospital on Thursday.

According to the intern physicians and employee’s association, an employee went to a physician for a signature on a discharge form of a patient on Thursday afternoon. The on-duty physician said he was busy and this led to a quarrel between the two. The cardiology department’s physicians then went for a work abstention protesting the incident and interns from other wards joined them later.