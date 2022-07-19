'Illegal' building of ex-MP Golam Mowla Rony demolished

The local administration has evicted an illegal building of the former lawmaker of Patuakhali-3 constituency, Golam Mowla (Rony), at Ulania Bazar in Galachipa of Patuakhali.

An eviction drive was conducted on Tuesday morning by the senior assistant secretary of deputy commissioner's office and the executive magistrate Abdul Qayum to demolish at least 15 illegal infrastructures, including the building of Golam Mowla, constructed on the government land.