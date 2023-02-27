Local News

Couple sustains burn injuries in ‘gas-leak’ fire

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Narayanganj districtProthom Alo illustration

A couple sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out in a house apparently from leakage in a gas pipe line at a house in Fatulla of Narayanganj district on Sunday, reports UNB.

The victims were identified as Al Amin, 25 and his wife Sukhi Begum, 20. They used to live at the house of one Shahnaz Begum as a tenant.

Fakhr Uddin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the fire broke out after a blast in the kitchen around 1:30 pm, leaving the couple injured.

He said the fire might have broken out due to accumulated gas as the windows of the room was found closed during the incident.

The windowpanes and doors of the house were also blown away and the windowpanes of four rooms adjacent to the house were also broken.

Some people standing outside of the house were also slightly injured during the explosion and subsequent fire.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

“The reason behind the explosion could not be known immediately,” said Fakhr Uddin.

