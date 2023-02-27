Couple sustains burn injuries in ‘gas-leak’ fire

A couple sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out in a house apparently from leakage in a gas pipe line at a house in Fatulla of Narayanganj district on Sunday, reports UNB.

The victims were identified as Al Amin, 25 and his wife Sukhi Begum, 20. They used to live at the house of one Shahnaz Begum as a tenant.

Fakhr Uddin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the fire broke out after a blast in the kitchen around 1:30 pm, leaving the couple injured.