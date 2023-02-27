Couple sustains burn injuries in ‘gas-leak’ fire

He said the fire might have broken out due to accumulated gas as the windows of the room was found closed during the incident.
The windowpanes and doors of the house were also blown away and the windowpanes of four rooms adjacent to the house were also broken.
Some people standing outside of the house were also slightly injured during the explosion and subsequent fire.
On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.
“The reason behind the explosion could not be known immediately,” said Fakhr Uddin.