2 Bangladeshis, 2 Indian citizens handed over after BGB-BSF flag meeting
Two Bangladeshis and two Indian citizens were handed over to the authorities concerned along the Dinajpur border after completing formalities following a company commander-level flag meeting between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India's Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday evening.
The Bangladeshis are - Enamul Haque, 45, from Dharmajain area and Masud Rana, 22, from Bongaon area, while the two Indians have been identified as Abinash Tudu, 20, and Philip Soren, 30. Both are from Anantapur village in India.
Dinajpur BGP sector commander Gazi Mizanul Haque confirmed the matter in a press release sent to the media around 9:15 pm.
Earlier, BSF detained two Bangladeshi farmers while they were engaged in harvesting and threshing of rice along the Dharmapur border in Birol upazila of Dinajpur on Friday.
Protesting against the detention, local Bangladeshis handed over two Indian farmers to BGB through a local Union Parishad member.
The incidents took place near 320/9 S Pillar at Dharmajain BOP camp’s Mallickpur Karuliapara in Dharmapur Union around 12:15 pm on Friday.
Local people said several people including Masud Rana and Enamul Haque harvested rice from their land inside the Bangladesh border near 320/9 S Pillar at Dharmajain BOP camp’s Mallickpur Karuliapara. After harvesting, they were threshing the rice on the land of an Indian citizen near the same pillar. At that time, the BSF members detained the two Bangladeshi farmers.
Knowing the matter, several Bangladeshis from Karuliapara picked up two Indian farmers and handed over to BGB through local UP member Abdur Rahman.