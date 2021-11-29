Jhenaidah’s Ritu becomes first transgender UP chairman in Bangladesh

Nazrul Islam Ritu, an independent candidate, was elected as the first transgender union parishad chairman at Trilochonpur union of Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj upazila in third phase UP elections on Sunday, reports UNB.

Ritu, 43, was elected as a chairman of the union bagging 9,557 votes with pineapple symbol while Awami League-backed candidate Nazrul Islam Sana, got 4,529 votes, said Md Abdus Salek, district election officer.

Ritu had to leave her village and move to Dhaka’s Demra at the age of five. However, she frequently visits Jhenaidah to stay connected with Trilochanpur people.