Private university student missing in Surma river

A student of private Daffodil International University in Dhaka went missing in the Surma river in Sunamganj.
Twenty-six-year-old Nafis Abrar, from Gopalpur village of Lalpur area, went missing while bathing in Surma river in Surma Riverview area of the Sunamganj municipality on the evening of Friday, 14 July. He remained traceless until Saturday afternoon.
According to police, two students of Daffodil International University -- Nafis Abrar and Tushar Roy, came to Sunamganj to attend the wedding of their friend’s relative. They went to bathe in the river in Surma Riverview area Friday evening. At one stage, both of them had been swept away by the strong current of the river.
Locals, however, rescued Tushar Roy, but Nafis Abrar remained missing. Following the incident, divers from the Fire Service and Civil Defence began rescue operation.
Sunamganj fire service official Newton Das said a diver team has been searching from Nafis Abrar, but strong current is disrupting rescue operation.
Sunamganj Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Ikhtiar Uddin said one of two students is still missing and police and fire service’s diver teams are conducting rescue operation. The family of the missing student has been informed about the incident, he added.