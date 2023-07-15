Private university student missing in Surma river

A student of private Daffodil International University in Dhaka went missing in the Surma river in Sunamganj.

Twenty-six-year-old Nafis Abrar, from Gopalpur village of Lalpur area, went missing while bathing in Surma river in Surma Riverview area of the Sunamganj municipality on the evening of Friday, 14 July. He remained traceless until Saturday afternoon.