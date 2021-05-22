Journalist arrested under Digital Security Act

A journalist has been arrested by police in a case filed under the Digital Security Act. He was arrested from his residence in Banshbaria village of Gangni municipality in Meherpur district early Saturday.

Journalist Al Amin Hossain is the Meherpur district correspondent of Business Bangladesh, a newspaper published from Dhaka.

Gangni police station sub-inspector (SI) Sumon, also the investigating officer of the case, said that journalist Al Amin has been arrested as there was an arrest warrant against him in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

On 11 May 2020, a report was published in local newspaper, Meherpur Pratidin, on Maqbul’s illegal occupation of a house for 26 years. Former MP of Gangni, Maqbul Hossain’s nephew Sabuj Hossain filed the case with Gangni police station against the newspaper’s publisher ASM Imon, editor Yadul Momin and joint editor Al Amin.