Onrush of upstream water, rain trigger flood in Kurigram

All the rivers have started to swell, triggered by the onrush of water from the upstream and rain, inundating low-lying areas in different upazilas of Kurigram district, reports UNB.
Some 10,000 people in the char areas have been affected as the river water entered their houses and submerged the roads.
The Dudhkumar river was flowing almost at the danger level at the Pateshwari-Sonahat rail bridge point in Bhurungamari upazila while the water level of Dharla, Brahmaputra and Teesta rivers has also increased.
People were seen moving on boats while vegetable farms, Aman rice seed-beds and jute farms were inundated.
Abed Ali, union parishad member of Bamandanga, said the water of Dudhkumar river started flooding the locality from Tuesday.
Though the authorities concerned have dumped GO bags but the 250 metre flood protection dam collapsed due to the strong current.
Marjina Begum, a resident of Uttar Nauabash village in Sadar upazila, said that she, along with her family, took shelter at the flood protection dam on Wednesday as the flood water entered her house.
Biplab, a vegetable trader in the area, said, “I cultivated pointed gourd on one bigha of land. The production was good this year. However, the flood water damaged my vegetables.”
The executive magistrate of Kurigram Water Development Board said there is a possibility that the river water may cross the danger level on June 23 but there is no possibility of long-term flood.
Saidul Arif, Deputy Commissioner of Kurigram district, said all-out preparation has been taken to tackle the flood situation and 541 metric tonnes of rice, Tk 1.02 million and dry foods are in stock for distributing in time to the flood affected areas.