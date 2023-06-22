Onrush of upstream water, rain trigger flood in Kurigram

All the rivers have started to swell, triggered by the onrush of water from the upstream and rain, inundating low-lying areas in different upazilas of Kurigram district, reports UNB.

Some 10,000 people in the char areas have been affected as the river water entered their houses and submerged the roads.

The Dudhkumar river was flowing almost at the danger level at the Pateshwari-Sonahat rail bridge point in Bhurungamari upazila while the water level of Dharla, Brahmaputra and Teesta rivers has also increased.