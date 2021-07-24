Khulna division logs 33 new Covid deaths

However, the number of Covid cases in the division has marginally decreased, as only 249 people tested positive for Covid during the 24-hour period, as per the divisional health department. The number was 361 on Friday.

Some 85,784 cases have been detected in 10 districts of the division since the onset of Covid in Bangladesh, of which 59,973 patients have recovered and 2,126 died to date, according to official data.

In Khulna division, the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Chuadanga on 19 March, 2020.