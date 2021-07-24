Local News

Khulna division logs 33 new Covid deaths

Prothom Alo English Desk
Khulna division has logged 33 new Covid-related deaths and as many as 249 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), some 15 people died in Kushtia, eight in Khulna, six in Jashore, and one each in Narail, Magura, Jhenaidah and Meherpur districts.

However, the number of Covid cases in the division has marginally decreased, as only 249 people tested positive for Covid during the 24-hour period, as per the divisional health department. The number was 361 on Friday.

Some 85,784 cases have been detected in 10 districts of the division since the onset of Covid in Bangladesh, of which 59,973 patients have recovered and 2,126 died to date, according to official data.

In Khulna division, the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Chuadanga on 19 March, 2020.

