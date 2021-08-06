Khulna division logs 36 more Covid-related deaths

Khulna division has logged 36 new Covid-related deaths in 24 hours till Friday morning, as the delta variant of the deadly coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the country.



According to the health director's office, 10 people died in Kushtia district, nine in Khulna, six in Jhenaidah, five in Jashore, four in Meherpur, and one each in Narail and Bagerhat districts, reports UNB.



With the fresh figures, the total fatalities in the division have now reached 2,590, officials said.



Besides, some 761 new Covid infections have been detected in 10 districts of the division in the past 24 hours, pushing up the total cases to 98,454.



On Thursday, 36 people died of Covid-19 in the division, while 817 people were found infected with the virus during the period.



In Khulna division, the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Chuadanga on 19 March, 2020.



So far, 76,354 people have been recovered from Covid in the division.

