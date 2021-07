On 10 July, the division logged a record number of 71 Covid deaths. The total death toll in the division has now crossed 1,772, said the health officials.

Some 78,040 cases have been detected in 10 districts of the division since the onset of Covid, of which 49,961 patients have recovered so far.

In Khulna division, the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Chuadanga on 19 March, 2020.