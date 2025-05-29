Deep depression crossing coastal areas, 14 districts may face tidal surge
The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has started crossing the coastal areas, causing rains along with gusty winds across the country.
Under its impact, at least 14 districts may experience tidal surges of 2 to 4 feet above normal level, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
In a special weather bulletin this afternoon, the BMD noted that the deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has moved further northwards and started crossing the West Bengal–Bangladesh coast between Sagar Island and Khepupara.
It may move nearly northwards and is expected to complete crossing the coast by Thursday evening. Laer, it may weaken gradually.
The BMD warned that the depression is generating gusty to squally weather in the maritime ports, the North Bay, and adjoining coastal regions of Bangladesh.
Within 48 kilometers of the depression’s center, the maximum sustained wind speed is around 50 km per hour, rising to 60 km per hour in gusts or squalls. The sea remains moderately rough near the center.
Maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no - 3.
Due to the combined effect of the deep depression and the new moon phase, low-lying areas in Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Hatiya, Sandwip, Chandpur, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalokathi, Bagerhat, Khulna, and Satkhira, along with their offshore islands and chars, are likely to be inundated by wind-driven tidal surges of 2 to 4 feet above normal astronomical tide.
The BMD has also advised all fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay to stay in safe shelter until further notice.