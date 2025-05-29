Deep depression crossing coastal areas, 14 districts may face tidal surge

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has started crossing the coastal areas, causing rains along with gusty winds across the country.

Under its impact, at least 14 districts may experience tidal surges of 2 to 4 feet above normal level, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

In a special weather bulletin this afternoon, the BMD noted that the deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has moved further northwards and started crossing the West Bengal–Bangladesh coast between Sagar Island and Khepupara.