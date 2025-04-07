Three killed as truck hit buses carrying Jamaat members in Rajshahi

The accident occurred around 12:30 am. The two buses were carrying about 90 passengers, all leaders, activists, and supporters of Jamaat’s Ranihati Union unit in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj, said Jasim Uddin Sarkar, former organisational secretary of Rajshahi city Jamaat.

The passengers were on their way to Pirojpur to visit the grave of late Jamaat leader -- Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, he said. Of the injured, at least 15 are in critical condition and have been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. The process of taking legal action in this regard is underway, added the OC.