Three killed as truck hit buses carrying Jamaat members in Rajshahi
Three people died and around 50 others injured when a truck collided with two buses carrying members of Jamaat-e-Islami in front of Varendra University in Kharkhari area on the outskirts of Rajshahi city today, Monday.
The deceased were identified as Jewel Ahmed, 40, Nasim Uddin, 45, and Mizanur Rahman, 32. All of them were from Ghora Pakhia village of Ranihati union in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj, said Chandrima Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Motiar Rahman.
The accident occurred around 12:30 am. The two buses were carrying about 90 passengers, all leaders, activists, and supporters of Jamaat’s Ranihati Union unit in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj, said Jasim Uddin Sarkar, former organisational secretary of Rajshahi city Jamaat.
The passengers were on their way to Pirojpur to visit the grave of late Jamaat leader -- Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, he said. Of the injured, at least 15 are in critical condition and have been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
The cause of the accident is under investigation. The process of taking legal action in this regard is underway, added the OC.