Students block Dhaka-Barishal highway in protest

Students are staging a demonstration by blocking the Dhaka-Barishal highway, demanding full disclosure of information regarding the deaths and injuries in the aircraft crash on Milestone School and College in capital’s Uttara, as well as protesting the rescheduling of the ongoing HSC exams in the middle of the night.

Till writing this report around 3:00 pm today, Tuesday, the students had been carrying out their blockade, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway.

The protest began around 12:00 pm today in front of the Barishal Education Board office, adjacent to the Nathullabad Bus Terminal in Barishal city.