2 advisers, press secretary forced back to Milestone College in face of protest

The interim government's law adviser, education adviser and the chief adviser's press secretary were stopped by students at the Diabari intersection after leaving Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara today, Tuesday.

Their cars were then turned back and returned to the college campus. The two advisers and the press secretary have entered a building inside the college premises.

Hundreds of students are protesting outside the college and in surrounding areas. They are demanding the resignation of the law and education advisers.