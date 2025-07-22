2 advisers, press secretary forced back to Milestone College in face of protest
The interim government's law adviser, education adviser and the chief adviser's press secretary were stopped by students at the Diabari intersection after leaving Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara today, Tuesday.
Their cars were then turned back and returned to the college campus. The two advisers and the press secretary have entered a building inside the college premises.
Hundreds of students are protesting outside the college and in surrounding areas. They are demanding the resignation of the law and education advisers.
At around 3:30 pm today, law adviser Asif Nazrul, education adviser CR Abrar, and the chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam left the college. At that time, no protesting students were seen in front of the college. However, when their vehicle reached the Diabari intersection around 3:45 pm, they were obstructed by students.
Earlier, around 12:45 pm, law adviser Asif Nazrul assured the protesting students that all of their demands would be met.
He said, “The students’ demands are absolutely justified. On behalf of the government, I assure you that we will fulfill every single demand. Please have trust.”
However, despite his assurance, the students continued their protest. The advisers then re-entered the college premises. Members of law enforcement agencies were seen stationed on the campus at the time.
Around 10:30am, advisers Asif Nazrul and C R Abrar, along with press secretary Shafiqul Alam, visited the college. As they were leaving the premises, students surrounded them and began protesting.
The two advisers later went to the conference room on the ground floor of building-5 of the college. Several teachers accompanied them. There, they held a discussion with five to seven student representatives. Meanwhile, hundreds of students continued protesting outside.
Around 12:45 pm, the advisers came out of the conference room. At that time, adviser Asif Nazrul assured the students that all of their demands would be met.
He said he had come as a guardian, out of care and concern. Meanwhile, the interim government’s press wing said in a statement that each of the six demands made by the students was reasonable.
The students have been protesting with a six-point demand. These include publishing the correct names and identities of those killed, a complete and accurate list of the injured, compensation for each affected family, phasing out the Air Force’s old and risky training aircraft and replacing them with modern, safer ones, reforming the Air Force’s training system and centres to ensure more humane and safer procedures, and an unconditional public apology for the incident in which army personnel assaulted teachers.
Yesterday afternoon, a Bangladesh Air Force training fighter jet crashed into a building of Milestone School and College.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), as of 12:00 pm today, the crash at the school building in Uttara, Dhaka, has left 31 people dead and 165 injured.